Listen to this article

After giving the 3 Series Sedan and Touring a Life Cycle Impulse in 2022, BMW is preparing to do the same for the 4 Series. In late January, the more stylish derivative received a big upgrade by switching to the iDrive 8 to mirror the dual-screen setup used on the sedan and wagon since last year. However, a fully fledged LCI is being worked on, and will include visual revisions for the M4 as well.

A 4 Series Coupe with the M Sport Package and a hotter M440i were spotted recently, but we have yet to see prototypes of the range-topping version. Nevertheless, we expect the M4 to use sleeker headlights with sharper LED daytime running lights akin to the 2024 X5 and X6 as well as the forthcoming 2024 5 Series. The love/hate grille is staying, although it would be nice to have the kidney design of the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL.

Mildly modified bumpers and discreetly updated LED graphics for the taillights should round off the changes on the outside. That being said, BMW constantly updates its color palette and alloy wheel designs, so there might be some novelties in terms of customizing the sports coupe. The M4 is offered with a vast array of Individual paints along with numerous M Performance Parts.

A well-known insider from the Bimmer Post forums has heard BMW intends to give the xDrive version a bit more power. Available exclusively as a Competition model with an automatic transmission, the all-paw M4 could offer 525 hp. That might be the PS (Pferdestarke) number, in which case actual horsepower would be 518 hp or an extra 15 hp compared to the current M4 Competition RWD / xDrive.

It wouldn't be the most potent application of the inline-six engine since the twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit produces 543 hp in the M3 CS and M4 CSL. That limited-run 3.0 CSL we mentioned earlier has the edge by packing 553 hp from the same S58 engine shared with the M2 and the X3 M / X4 M.

BMW is expected to kick off production of the facelifted M4 in Coupe and Convertible body styles in March 2024, with the M3 LCI to follow in July of the same year. An M4 CS could bridge the gap between the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL, according to M boss Frank van Meel.

There's no word about the M3 Touring getting a facelift, but it has had the iDrive 8 since day one.