In the world of million-dollar supercars, there's a growing appreciation for those who do more than just park their prized possessions in climate-controlled garages. While owning an automotive masterpiece is undoubtedly a symbol of prestige and luxury, the true essence of these incredible machines lies in their ability to be driven, be it daily or as hobby cars during the weekends. It seems that Aston Martin understands this sentiment and is on a mission to encourage owners of the Valkyrie to unleash the beast on the tarmac rather than merely keeping it as a collectible.

"Ultimately it’s up to the customer what they do,” says Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's creative boss, in a recent interview with Top Gear. "If they want to buy a Valkyrie and stick it in a museum, great. But you want to hear and see them. You want to look at Instagram feeds of Valkyries driving through tunnels. That’s why we make them. You want people to enjoy them.”

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie

5 Photos

Reichman's words strike at the core of what sets supercars apart from mere works of art. They are meant to be dynamic, to engage the senses, and to provide an unmatched driving experience. While museums may house beautiful sculptures, the road is where supercars truly come to life. And Aston Martin has been heartened by the Valkyrie owners who have embraced the spirit of driving.

“We’ve got one Valkyrie customer who I think has 932 miles (1,500 kilometers) already on the car. It’s so good to see that. We want cars to be driven, that’s why we make them,” Reichman adds. Apparently, according to Top Gear’s article, most of those miles were clocked on public roads and not on the track, which is even more impressive.

We’ve seen the Valkyrie in action on several occasions and we know it’s a sight to behold. From London to Monaco and from Laguna Seca to Hockenheimring, this vehicle always makes a splash with its Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter V12 engine that can rev up to 11,000 rpm. And with an alleged 0-60 miles per hour sprint in just 2.5 seconds, we can imagine why Aston Martin wants this car to be driven. With a price tag of around $3 million, however, not many can afford it but the British manufacturer is building just 150 units anyway.