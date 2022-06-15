Listen to this article

Almost a year ago, Aston Martin revealed the track-only version of the Valkyrie hypercar in production form – the Valkyrie Pro. The Pro does away with the electric motor of its road-going counterpart but still makes a healthy amount of power – along with an eargasmic exhaust note.

The Valkyrie Pro's ear candy reputation was evident when it visited a track in Bahrain last March. And now, the British hypercar sets foot on American soil – specifically at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. YouTuber Speed Phenom gives us a preview of that track day, while AerialAutomotive had a chance to get aboard one for a ride-along.

In both cases, the Valkyrie Pro sang its noteworthy exhaust note. Whether inside the hypercar or outside during flybys, the track-only hypercar sounded really good even on a recording – what more when it was in the metal.

The Valkyrie Pro's power comes from a naturally aspirated Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12. In the production version, the massive engine revs up to 11,000 rpm and churns out up to 1,000 horsepower. These massive numbers are paired to a lightweight body, thanks to the full carbon fiber body and carbon suspension wishbones. The Perspex windscreen and side windows also helped in the Valkyrie Pro's diet regime.

Aston Martin also touts the amount of downforce of its track toy. In fact, it has twice the downforce of the road-going version when equipped with the extreme aero package, which enables lateral acceleration of more than 3G. As you can see in the ride-along video, it was a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro's attendance at Laguna Seca was thanks to the fourth annual Hypercar Invitational – a private event that benefits Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.