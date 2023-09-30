It didn't take long for people to begin customizing the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. It's an ideal canvas for a custom wrap, turning it into something unique or, in this case, applying the psychedelic colors of the original Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

There's no mystery as to why the ID. Buzz makes a great vehicle for a custom Scooby-Doo theme. The electric van is a modern take on the original Volkswagen Transporter. Built by Concept Motorsport in Indonesia, the van uses a vinyl wrap created by TeckWrap and includes additional modifications.

The suspension was upgraded to KW V3 coilovers, providing a customizable lowered ride height. The setup includes high-quality dampers and springs to minimize pitching and rolling movements during cornering, acceleration, and braking. It's just what the van needs to lose a pursuing ghoul or provide confidence driving down a spooky, dark, two-lane country road.

The original Scooby Doo, Where Are You! cartoon debuted in 1969 at the height of hippie fashion and "out there" colors. The Mystery Machine's origins are a subject of debate, with people claiming it's either a Dodge A100, Chevrolet G-Body panel van, or Ford Econoline. It's also been called a hippie van, another reference to the Volkswagen Type 2. In the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie, the van is said to be a 1972 Bedford CF, yet a promotional vehicle for the film is based on a 1976 GMC van.

While we may never solve what type of vehicle the original Mystery Machine was, it's not puzzling why the van remains popular. Generations of people have grown up watching Scooby-Doo, whether it's the original cartoon or its spin-offs and movies. As a hero vehicle, it provides an endless supply of Scooby Snacks and everything the "meddling kids" need to foil criminals and solve mysteries.

Launched globally last year, the VW ID. Buzz quickly became the most popular EV in the German market, toppling Tesla from the top spot. Demand for the vehicle currently exceeds production. VW plans to produce 44,000 copies of the EV van for 2023 but could triple that number next year when the Buzz launches in the US.