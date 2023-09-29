Surveillance footage captured the moment when a Ford Mustang crashed into a California home. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Terrace when a fifth-generation Mustang failed to stop at an intersection.

The footage shows the Mustang approaching the T-intersection too quickly. It’s unclear when the driver engaged the brakes, but the coupe had too much momentum. The Mustang bottomed out as it entered the intersection, sparks flying as the suspension rebounded, sending the back tires into the air.

The Mustang, which appears to be a 2010-2012 V6 model, crashed back down on the other side of the road just in time to collide into the curb. This sent the car airborne, flying into the front porch of a home. The car reached several feet into the air before crashing to the ground.

Depending on the Mustang’s year, it could have a 4.0-liter or a 3.7-liter V6 engine. The Blue Oval gave the fifth-generation Mustang a substantial styling update for the 2010 model year but wouldn’t install new powertrains until 2011 when the automaker also introduced the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 alongside the smaller base engine.

People were home at the time of the incident, but no one inside was injured. Luckily, the driver also walked away, extricating himself from the vehicle and declining medical treatment. According to KTLA, it’s unclear what caused the accident.

The driver did walk away with two citations, though. Police wrote one for running a stop sign and another for driving without a license. The vehicle might have suffered a mechanical failure, but the Ford also appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed for the residential street.

The accident is a reminder always to pay attention when behind the wheel. The driver should count his fortunes, as the incident could have ended much worse. He’s lucky he didn’t hit another car in the intersection or anyone walking on the street. We hope the damage to the home isn’t too severe, and we are glad no one was seriously injured.