The 2024 Kia Forte arrives with mild upgrades for the GT-Line trim and a higher price for all grades. Check out the table below to see how the cost of each trim compares to last year

Trim Level 2024 Model Price (Including $1,125 Destination Fee) 2023 Model Price (Including $1,095 Destination Fee) Difference LX $20,915 $20,585 $330 LXS $21,415 $21,085 $330 GT-Line $23,415 $22,785 $630 GT (6-Speed Manual) $26,315 $25,985 $330 GT (7-Speed Dual-Clutch Gearbox) $25,615 $25,285 $330

The 2024 Forte GT-Line sees the highest price increase at $630 more than last year. However, it now comes standard with a front collision alert for cyclists, an electronic parking brake, highway driver assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control. These were previously features of the GT-Line Tech Package, which Kia has retired for the new model year.

Kia doesn't have any other changes for the 2024 Forte. The available engines include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. There's also a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

The Forte received a refresh for the 2022 model year. It featured a new take on the brand's tiger nose grille and redesigned headlights. The GT grade received a more aggressive front bumper and diagonally arranged LED fog lights. The higher trims got LED taillights.

Inside, the standard driver's display grew to 4.2 inches from 3.5 inches previously. The touchscreen infotainment screen increased to 10.25 inches, versus 8.0 inches in the pre-upgrade model. The Forte also received wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The GT-Line and GT featured synthetic leather upholstery.

Spy shots (above) show that Kia is working on a new Forte. It appears to be much larger than the current model and seems to have completely different styling, including vertically oriented headlights. Rumors suggest the name might change to K3 or K4 to fit better with the Optima's switch to the K5. Powertrain details are a mystery. We can't rule out a hybrid variant because Kia already has a wide selection of electrified offerings in its lineup.

Since Kia is now unveiling the 2024 Rio, don't expect the new one to premiere until the 2025 model year at the earliest.