The second-generation Kia Niro debuted for the 2023 model year, featuring hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full EV powertrains. The automaker is now announcing pricing for the 2024 version of the PHEV.

Trim Level 2024 Model Price (Including $1,325 Destination Fee) 2023 Model Price (Including $1,325 Destination Fee) Price Difference EX $35,615 $35,165 $450 SX Touring $41,365 $40,915 $450

Besides altering the price, Kia removes the Fire Orange Metallic exterior color from the Niro PHEV.

There are several options available:

Option Price EX Cold Weather Package $600 SX Touring Cold Weather Package $500 Aurora Black Pearl Paint $395 Snow White Pearl Paint $395 Runway Red Paint $395 Black C-Pillar Trim $195

The Niro PHEV continues to come with an electrically assisted 1.6-liter four-cylinder, making a total of 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. It hooks up to a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The battery pack is an 11.1 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer unit. When operating solely on electric power, the EX model can go 33 miles, and the maximum driving distance is 510 miles. Combined fuel economy is 48 miles per gallon.

Upgrading to the SX Touring trim gets buyers some additional amenities. It has 18-inch wheels rather than the 16-inch parts on the EX. The exterior features power-folding heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Gloss black trim is on the lower door cladding, wheel arch moldings, lower bumper elements, and rear spoiler garnish. A power tailgate and sunroof are also among the additional equipment. The cabin has LED lighting. The front seats are ventilated, and there's a Harman Kardon eight-speaker stereo.

The Niro PHEV comes standard with quite a bit of safety equipment. It has blind-spot collision warning, driver attention warning, high beam assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, reverse parking distance warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and safe exit assist.