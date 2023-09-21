The Toyota RAV4 will be slightly more expensive to start for the 2024 model year. The popular crossover receives very few changes to the lineup. The most significant upgrade comes to the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, which returns for a second model year with a new two-tone paint selection and a new, optional Weather Package.

The gas-powered 2024 RAV4 is $200 more expensive than before, while the hybrid receives a $250 price increase. The entry-level, front-wheel-drive RAV4 LE now starts at $29,825 (all prices include the $1,350 destination charge). The RAV4 LE hybrid costs $32,825 for the next model year. The RAV4 Woodland Edition receives the most significant price hike, and it’s $670 more expensive than before.

Toyota launched the RAV4 Woodland Edition with the 2023 model year, returning for a second go in 2024. The automaker now offers the trim with a new two-tone paint selection. Customers can pair Army Green or Ice Cap with Midnight Black Metallic. The company will also offer a full Midnight Black Metallic option.

The 2024 RAV4 Woodland Edition will get around wearing six-spoke, 18-inch bronze-colored wheels wrapped in Falken Wildpeak AT tires. Other touches include black chrome-tipped exhaust, black badges, and exterior accents on the mirror, door handles, and rear hatch.

RAV4 Gas Model FWD (Incl. destination charge) AWD (Incl. destination charge) LE $29,825 $31,225 XLE $31,335 $32,735 XLE Premium $34,225 $35,625 Limited $38,130 $39,530 Adventure N/A $36,020 TRD Off-Road N/A $39,445

The trim also comes ready for adventure with a one-and-quarter-inch activity mount. It’s capable of accommodating a cargo carrier or tray-style bike rack. The new mount is in addition to the black roof rails and standard cross bars.

RAV4 Hybrid Model e-AWD (Incl. destination charge) LE $32,835 XLE $34,335 XLE Premium $37,225 SE $35,520 XSE $38,485 Limited $41,130 Woodland Edition $36,045

Continuing to power the RAV4 is Toyota’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder, producing 203 horsepower. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, returning an EPA-estimated 30 miles per gallon combined. The hybrid also features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, but the electrical assist increases the crossover’s output to 219 hp with a 37-mpg combined rating.

Toyota did not mention the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid’s price for 2024, but it will continue to be available in the XE and SE trims. The automaker lists it as starting at $44,440 for 2023. The 2024 RAV4 and RAV4 hybrid will go on sale at dealerships later this year.