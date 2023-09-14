Manhart, the German tuning firm best known for projects based on modern performance vehicles, unveils its third model modified under the new Classic Cars division. Following the Lancia Delta Integrale and BMW M3 (E30) restomods (see the related links below), the Wuppertal-based firm continues with another sports car from the past – the BMW 2002 tii with factory modifications from Alpina.

At the heart of this classic beast lies the 2.0-liter M10 inline four-cylinder engine that boasts a single throttle system and a manifold from Alpina. Manhart also installs a K&N airbox and other smaller hardware upgrades, which result in a significantly increased engine output. Originally, the four-pot generated around 130 horsepower and 131 pound-feet (178 Newton-meters) of torque, but the tuning firm’s improvements bring those numbers to 200 horsepower and 158 lb-ft (215 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: Manhart Alpina BMW 2002 tii

22 Photos

While 200 hp isn’t exactly impressive by today’s standards, keep in mind the sports car tips the scales at just around 2,200 pounds. In addition to the big power boost, the four-cylinder mill also gains a new exhaust system by Manhart for a more sonorous sound. Matching the added oomph is an upgraded brake system, which is based on the 323i model from the E21 generation.

The enhancements don't stop there, though. To complement the increased power and braking capabilities, Manhart Classic Cars installs a Raab coilover suspension by KW. This suspension upgrade gives the 2002 tii sportier handling, ensuring that the driver can fully exploit the newfound power. Additionally, a Wiechers strut brace adds more body stiffness, further enhancing the car's stability and handling precision.

Last but not least, ensuring that this classic beauty maintains road contact are 215/40 R16 front and 225/40 R16 rear tires. These are mounted on original Alpina multi-spoke rims, which measure 8x16 inches all around. The wheels, finished in classic silver, are perfectly aligned under the car's fenders thanks to 25-mm spacers both front and rear. An individually configured finish for the wheels is also offered.