IWC Schaffhausen, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, unveiled two special editions of the Big Pilot's Watch to celebrate utilitarian heritage and enduring design icons. These timepieces pay homage to the legendary G-Class from Mercedes-Benz and its shared legacy of functionality and timelessness.

The Big Pilot's Watch AMG G 63 exudes a sense of opulence with its 18-carat Armor Gold case and crown, complemented by a black dial and a black rubber strap with microfiber inlay. The elegant black and gold color scheme is inspired by the recent Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition. Armor Gold, an innovative alloy, enhances the durability of gold, making it more resilient to external factors. Sand-blasted surfaces and polished edges add a contemporary touch to this masterpiece.

Gallery: IWC Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63

5 Photos

In addition to the Armor Gold version, IWC introduced the Big Pilot's Watch AMG G 63 with a ceramic matrix composite (CMC) case. Developed in collaboration with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), CMC offers exceptional damage tolerance and resistance to thermal shocks, making it ideal for applications with demanding requirements.

Both editions of the Big Pilot's Watch are a tribute to the G-Class with design cues such as subdials at 3 o'clock and 9 o'clock resembling the headlights of the luxury SUV. The black dials feature a relief-like technical structure inspired by Mercedes-AMG performance cars and appliques with black PVD coating filled with luminous material.

Underneath their stunning exteriors, both watches are powered by the IWC-manufactured 52010 calibre, a highly robust and precise automatic movement. Some of the winding system components are crafted from zirconium oxide ceramic, ensuring longevity. These movements offer a remarkable seven-day power reserve and can be admired through the tinted sapphire glass back, adorned with a Mercedes-Benz star reminiscent of the G-Class spare wheel cover.

The Big Pilot's Watch AMG G 63 editions in 18-carat Armor Gold and CMC are available through IWC boutiques and online. Additionally, they qualify for registration under the My IWC care program, providing a 6-year extension to the standard 2-year International Limited Warranty. These timepieces blend the rich history of two iconic brands, offering enthusiasts the chance to wear a piece of utilitarian heritage and contemporary luxury on their wrists.