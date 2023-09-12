Jeep unveiled the 2024 Wrangler for the US market back in June this year and now it is time for its European sibling to make its online debut. The slightly refreshed off-roader brings a host of design changes, more standard equipment across the range, and a firm commitment to electrification.

The new Wrangler retains its iconic seven-slot grille but introduces an updated look with black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels, and body-color surrounds. The sleeker grille design not only enhances the vehicle's appearance but also improves cooling efficiency, the automaker says. Additionally, a trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, offering a streamlined and snag-free design. Also, the 2024 Wrangler’s range for the Old Continent offers a selection of five all-new wheel designs, ranging from 17 to 20 inches in diameter.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wrangler

123 Photos

Inside the 2024 Wrangler, you'll find a refined interior loaded with more advanced technology. The centerpiece is the standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, the largest and most advanced display ever offered on a Wrangler. It runs an updated software that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In the safety department, standard across all models now are Drowsy Driver Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Sign Information systems.

Generally, the updated Wrangler for Europe will be available with just a single engine option but there’s a small exception to that. The Wrangler 4xe combines a four-cylinder combustion engine and a hybrid system with a total output of 380 horsepower. With various E Selec modes, drivers can tailor the hybrid powertrain to suit their driving needs, whether it's pure-electric operation, a combination of electric and combustion power, or saving battery charge for specific scenarios.

As mentioned, for those looking for a Wrangler with a more traditional combustion engine, a limited batch of the 2024 Wrangler models with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine will be available in select European markets. It generates 272 horsepower and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will be available in very limited numbers in countries such as Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

The updated 2024 Wrangler goes on sale in Europe in Shara and Rubicon versions with first deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2024. As a final note, meanwhile, Jeep is also preparing a refresh for the Gladiator, which is set to debut tomorrow.

Note: 2024 Wrangler for the US market is pictured in the gallery.