The German tuner Van Sports built a customized V 250d 4Matic called the Geotrek Edition. It imagines a compact camper van for cross-country trips in Europe.

Starting with the diesel-powered, all-wheel-drive van, the Geotrek has a lifted suspension with shocks providing 2.047 inches (52 millimeters) more ground clearance. It also gains a set of 235/55 R18 General Grabber all-terrain tires for improved grip off the highway. The rubber wraps around slotted wheels with a bronze matte finish.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz V 250 d 4MATIC VP Gravity GEOTREK-Edition

18 Photos

Van Sports installs its VP Gravity front bumper with matching fender flares. They lend the nose a more rugged look than the standard model. The back wears the Aero rear apron. For this show vehicle, the company covers the van in a gloss black color with gold accents in the shape of a topographic map. Paint protection prevents scratches if the driver scrapes a brush or kicks up small stones.

Despite the small footprint, this van has room for four people to sleep inside. The roof pops open to expand interior space. Plus, the cabin has a sink, cooler, and outdoor shower. Unfortunately, the automaker didn't provide a good look into the layout of the living area.

The company doesn't list full pricing for this build, but specific parts are available. Van Sports offers a variety of off-road parts for the V-Class. There are skid plates, storage racks for the roof and hatchback, and various body components. The company even has a device for calibrating the instruments when adding different wheels.

In August 2023, Mercedes showed off its own V-Class Marco Polo camper at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany. The dashboard features dual 12.3-inch displays and the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module for operating the equipment in the rear living area. Like the Geotrek Edition, this model has a pop-up roof and total space for four people. The kitchenette includes a gas cooktop and fold-out table. A wood floor was among the amenities.