JeepHeritage is a division of Vigilante 4x4 that specializes in restoring classic Jeeps. It recently revived a 1981 J-10 Honcho Sportside pickup to look as good as new. The truck is currently for sale for $145,000.

The restoration process started by stripping the truck down to its bare frame. JeepHeritage sandblasted, galvanized, and powder-coated the pieces to protect them from corrosion. The body's undercarriage received a polyurea coating for additional rust resistance.

Gallery: JeepHeritage 1981 Jeep J-10 Honcho Sportside

Rather than opting for a modern powerplant, which we often see in restomods, this Honcho uses a period-correct AMC 401-cubic-inch (6.57-liter) V8. However, JeepHeritage adds a multi-point fuel injection system, rather than the original carburetor. It also has a stainless steel exhaust.

The suspension receives a 6.0-inch lift at the front and a 4.0-inch lift at the rear. The truck rides on BF Goodrich All-Terrain 35x12.5 R15 tires, but larger Goodyear 37-inch MTR rubber can also fit.

The truck's exterior is Firecracker Red with yellow and orange side stripes for a look that's fitting for a stylish truck from the early 1980s. The bumpers and grille are replacement pieces with the original design.

JeepHeritage reupholsters the cabin in a mix of black and gray leather but leaves the aesthetics looking original. A Bluetooth-capable stereo adds a modern feature to the interior.

The Jeep J-Series pickups shared a platform with the Wagoneer and Cherokee, including a similar exterior design from the cab forward. The J-10 was a half-ton truck that was available from 1974 to 1987. The Honcho trim package arrived in 1976 as a $699 option. It included gold stripes on the bed, fenders, and tailgate, larger wheels, off-road tires, Levi's denim interior upholstery, and a sport steering wheel.

Buyers looking for more capability could upgrade to the J-20 three-quarter-ton model that was available from 1974 to 1987.

The Gladiator is the only pickup in Jeep's current lineup. The company recently launched the Rubicon FarOut edition as the final truck available with the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel option in the United States. The automaker loaded the model with 17-inch black wheels, 33-inch mud terrain tires, a steel front bumper, spray-in bedliner, body-color fender flares, and leather upholstery. Prices start at $71,790 (including the $1,795 destination charge), and this edition is limited to 1,000 units.