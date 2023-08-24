Rezvani launched the Vengeance SUV late last year. It's not your typical vehicle, looking like a dystopian police cruiser with its sharp angles and slim windows. The company recently delivered the first example to a very special customer – NFL player and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Rezvani delivered the SUV to Cooper in Texas with the Vengeance wearing the Swat Blue satin exterior paint color. Twenty-two-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch rubber sit at all four corners. The military-like aesthetic goes beyond its visual design, but it's unclear what configuration Cooper bought.

Gallery: 2023 Rezvani Vengence

15 Photos

The company offers a Military Package to back up its appearance, adding upgrades like bulletproof glass, body armor, underside explosive protection, run-flat tires, and electrified door handles. But it's not cheap, the single option adding $125,000 to the price tag. The pack includes seven bulletproof vests and helmets, magnetic deadbolts, a hypothermia kit, and gas masks.

Rezvani offers a cheaper Security Package for $62,000 that ditches the body armor, explosive protection, and bulletproof glass. It still adds the smoke screen, run-flat tires, sirens, strobe lights, and pepper spray dispenser available in the more expensive Military Package.

Underneath the Rezvani's tough exterior is a Cadillac Escalade, which includes the luxury SUV's luscious interior. It comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect to find in the Cadillac. It has heated and ventilated seats, navigation, a head-up display, a panoramic roof, and a long list of driver-assist systems.

Customers can add two reclining executive seats with a bar and driver partition for another $125,000. Seven seats are the standard configuration, but eight-passenger seating is a $3,500 upgrade.

Rezvani offers the Vengeance with the Escalade's 6.2-liter V8 or General Motors' 3.0-liter Duramax. The diesel pumps out 277 horsepower, while the V8 delivers 420, with a 10-speed automatic gearbox between the engine and the road.

The company also offers a 650-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as a $55,000 upgrade. If that's not enough power, an 810-hp version is available, but it costs $125,000 on top of the $285,000 starting price for the base vehicle.

"The goal was to put a science fiction video game concept car in people's driveways," said company CEO Ferris Rezvani, and it's now in one. Cooper began his professional football career at the Oakland Raiders in 2015 before playing for the Dallas Cowboys starting in the 2018 season. He joined the Browns for 2022.