Lewis Hamilton originally purchased his Pagani Zonda 760 LH back in 2014 and kept it for about seven years during which he reportedly covered less than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). It's said to be one of just five "760" cars and obviously the only one to carry the "LH" suffix after the F1 driver's initials. The V12 supercar changed hands at the end of 2021 when a buyer from the UK purchased the one-off performance machine fitted with a manual gearbox.

Following a minor crash near the end of 2015 in Monaco, the 760 LH has now been involved in a more serious accident. Photographer Ethan Gale captured the sad aftermath of the damaged car on the side of the road in the Penmaenbach tunnel located in Conwy, Wales. We also get to see the three-pedal Pagani loaded up on a trailer while exhibiting significant damages that will surely cost a not-so-small fortune to fix.

Ex-Lewis Hamilton Pagani Zonda 760 LH crashed

What matters the most is the driver got out of the car without sustaining any serious injuries. The Zonda will likely get back on the road one day after repairing the broken rear axle, cracked windshield, smashed headlights, and the damaged body panels. Rumor has it the driver was too enthusiastic with the accelerator pedal in the tunnel and lost control of his 760-horsepower prized possession.

In an interview with The Sunday Times back in mid-2018, Lewis Hamilton was brutally honest about the 760 LH by saying "it's terrible to drive," adding that "handling-wise, it's the worst." He did praise the Zonda for the soundtrack delivered by the naturally aspirated 7.3-liter unit: "It's the best-sounding car I own." He ordered the car with a clutch pedal because he didn't like the automatic variant.

It's safe to say that someone who can afford a Pagani also has the means to fix it, especially since this Zonda isn't in the worst shape. Seeing the glass half full, one has to admire the owner for actually driving the car instead of keeping it in a garage to not harm its value.