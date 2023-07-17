The numerous spy shots we've shared over the last few months weren't lying – the new Hyundai Santa Fe is a complete departure from the outgoing model. Entering its fifth generation, the midsize SUV adopts refreshingly boxy styling and funky lights with an "H" motif. Featuring a more rugged appearance, the fully redesigned model gets 21-inch alloys with 245/45 R21 tires housed within square wheel arches. It gets a massive tailgate as wide as the vehicle.

The taillights sit quite low and have the same "H" theme while the Hyundai logo and oversized "Santa Fe" lettering adorn the tailgate. Hyundai isn't releasing any technical specifications for now, but it does say the wheelbase has been stretched. As a refresher, the now-old Santa Fe measures 108.9 inches (2765 millimeters) between the axles. The South Korean automaker admits it has taken an "unconventional approach" with this striking redesign in a bid to give the SUV a fresh look and maximize interior space.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

13 Photos

Sending a Defender 130 vibe when viewed from the side, the 2024 Santa Fe has been subjected to massive changes on the inside as well. It’s the latest model to adopt a curved dual-screen setup, and in typical Hyundai fashion, you still have separate controls for the climate settings. There are old-school buttons and knobs combined with capacitive-touch keys in a mélange of old and new to please both worlds.

You can easily tell this is a wide vehicle by the generous space between the front seats, with enough room for two side-by-side wireless charging pads. Another design trend we're noticing here is the continuous air vent, stretching from one side of the dashboard to the other. Recycled plastic was used to make the floor mats, the headliner, and even the backrest of the fully foldable second- and third-row seats. Another sustainable material found inside is leatherette, which covers the door cards.

Featured in the adjacent gallery, the 2024 Santa Fe painted in copper has a "2.5T" logo at the back, next to what we can presume is "HTRAC."

The full debut is scheduled to take place next month on Hyundai's YouTube channel.