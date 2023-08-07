Typhoon Doksuri caused torrential downpours in the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. This dashcam video provides a glimpse at the scope of the damage when an SUV driver plunges into the hole from a washed-out bridge. This incident took place in Harbin, China, in the northeastern portion of the country. There were no reported injuries.

The video is from a foggy day. The road looks fine until a hole suddenly appears on the horizon. The driver with the dashcam records a white SUV in the fast lane. That person doesn't seem to notice the gap because there's no indication that the brake lights ever turn on.

The clip then cuts to the aftermath. People are on the scene to help. There are folks in the way, which makes seeing things difficult, but the bystanders appear to be pulling someone out of the crater. There's also a brief glimpse of a second vehicle in this chasm.

Harbin is the capital of China's Heilongjiang province. It has caused tornadoes and flooding. The region received over 3.9 inches of rain in just a few hours at one point, according to Reuters. More than 53,000 people had to be evacuated there because of reservoirs and rivers exceeding safety levels, the Associated Press reported.

The typhoon caused damage in other Chinese provinces. Beijing broke a 140-year record for the amount of rainfall in a week, BBC News reported. The storm caused at least 10 deaths and 18 missing people.

Typhoon Doksuri first hit the Philippines. The damage included sinking a ferry, which killed at least 26 people, Reuters reported. In Taiwan, the storms dropped as much as 3.3 feet (1 meter) of rain in some areas and caused power outages.

More rain might be on the way because forecasters predict Tropical Storm Khanun might hit the parts of China that Typhoon Doksuri affected. This storm already hit portions of South Korea and Japan, according to The Independent.