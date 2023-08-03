For over seven decades, the Chevrolet Corvette has been more than just a sports car - it has been a symbol of American engineering and a dominant force on racetracks worldwide. From its early days of mid-century emergence to its resounding triumphs at prestigious events like Le Mans, Daytona, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the Corvette has left an indelible mark on the race tracks.

The Petersen Automotive Museum, renowned for its celebration of automotive history and innovation in all its forms, is once again poised to take enthusiasts on a captivating journey through time. This time around, the upcoming exhibition, "Corvettes in Competition: Racing America’s Sports Car," promises to be a captivating ode to the racing heritage of the Corvette.

Gallery: Corvettes in Competition: Racing America’s Sports Car

30 Photos

Photo Credit: The Petersen Automotive Museum/Mitokino

In a fitting tribute to the model's 70th anniversary, the Petersen Automotive Museum has planned a trek through history, featuring a carefully curated selection of racing Corvettes that have left a mark on the world of motorsports. Among the stars of the exhibit are the 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway LM, a champion of the 1996 SCCA Pro Racing World Challenge Series, the 2001 Chevrolet Corvette C5.R, famously driven by Dale Earnhardt at the 24 Hours of Daytona, and the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette C7R, a victor in its class at the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in 2015.

Stepping further back into history, the exhibit proudly presents classics like the 1953 Chevrolet Corvette NASCAR, the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette “The Real McCoy,” and the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport – all emblematic of the Corvette's unwavering presence on the track throughout the years.

The doors of the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery at the Petersen Automotive Museum are set to swing open to the public on Saturday, August 5. From the sleek curves of the early models to the advanced engineering of the modern racers, visitors will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the legacy of the Corvette.