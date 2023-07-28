The Dodge Viper was discontinued in 2017 when it was finally retired after more than 15 years in production. Even though the supercar is no longer on assembly lines, Stellantis sold one brand new Viper last year after delivering 10 units of the model the prior year. If you’ve missed your chance to purchase one of those leftover Vipers, don’t worry – there’s a pretty cool 2002 model currently listed for sale in Maryland.

This isn’t your typical Viper, though. While it looks like a standard RT/10 from the 2002 model year, it has a rather distinctive finish. Pink has never been in the Viper’s official color options list aside from two units of a special edition model called the Advanced Aero Solid Edition and available during the 2017 model year. The previous owner of this particular car repainted it and this is not its original color. We can’t tell when the car lost its factory hue but from the available photos, the body looks to be in fantastic condition.

Gallery: 2002 Dodge Viper for sale

9 Photos

We contacted the current owner of the vehicle who listed it on the Facebook Marketplace some time ago and she told us it took her about three years to convince the previous owner to sell the car. She kept the 2002 Viper in its original form aside from the pink exterior without making any visual or performance upgrades. Everything looks in pretty good condition, as far as we can see from the photos.

But what does a stock 2002 Viper RT/10 feature? Well, for starters, the legendary 8.0-liter V10 engine is under the hood, which in this application should deliver around 450 horsepower (340 kilowatts) of peak output. This is a car from the final model year of the second-generation Viper, which means it has a six-speed BorgWarner manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. For the 2003 MY – with the arrival of the third-gen model – Dodge switched to a gearbox by Tremec.

The available photos show the interior is also in mint condition. The cabin features black leather seats, which was the more popular option for the Viper as opposed to the rarer Connolly "Cognac" color. The seller wants $63,000 for the car, which seems like a pretty fair price to us considering its overall condition. Sure, the pink color may not be everyone’s choice but it makes the car a head-turner, especially in the Barbie movie era.

