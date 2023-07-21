Porsche was the featured marque at last weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the company just released 68 photos from the event to showcase some of the fantastic cars from the German brand in attendance. It was part of the automaker's ongoing 75th-anniversary celebration.

Porsches from throughout the brand's history were at Goodwood. There was everything from the early examples of the 356 and tractors to the brand's latest models. The company debuted the Vision 357 Speedster (below) as an ode to the automaker's original Roadster while using the 718 GT4 e-Performance concept as a starting point. It featured 20-inch magnesium wheels, carbon-fiber hubcaps, and a soft tonneau cover over the passenger side.

Porsche also brought the new Mission X concept (below). It's a forward-looking electric supercar that makes roughly 1,700 horsepower. "During the next month, we will consider to build it," CEO Oliver Blume said when the model debuted. So far, there hasn't been an announcement amount putting the vehicle into production.

Part of being the featured automaker at the Goodwood Festival of Speed includes an art installation in front of the manor. Porsche partnered with Gerry Judah for a sculpture featuring a 1951 356, 1960 718 Formula 2, 1990 962C, 2009 911 Sport Classic, the 963 race car, and a current 911. The artist dramatically posed the vehicles, including hanging some of them upside down.

Porsche also had a 356 art car on display. The artist Lusion wanted to depict the model's evolution visually. It had free-flowing shapes that gave way to a seed blossoming into flowers.

The company brought a few rare machines to the event to take part in a parade on the hill climb. They included the 356 No. 1, the 1983 Porsche 928 "Trigema" racing version, a Cayenne Transsyberia, 959, and the one-millionth 911 produced.