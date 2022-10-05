Listen to this article

The current Audi RS3 debuted in 2021 and went on sale for the 2022 model year with a starting price of $59,995. Given that the vehicle is so new, it's odd to see the company developing what appears to be a refresh for the model.

The camouflage wrap is on all the places we would expect to see on a refreshed vehicle that's under development. It covers the front fascia, fenders, side sills, and rear bumper.

Compared to the existing RS3 (see comparison below), there are big changes to the front fascia. Vertical inlets are now on the outer edges. The other openings are trapezoidal, rather than the roughly pentagonal shape on the current car. The four rings logo occupies a higher closer that's closer to the hood.

It's hard to see for certain, but the front fenders might have a more angular shape for the flares. This car rides on wheels with ten spokes that split into Vs at the rim. Drilled brake rotors are visible.

At the back, it looks like the faux grille in the rear bumper is gone. Although, the camouflage might be hiding things. Two oval-shaped exhaust pipes are still present on the new model.

Our spies are actually unsure about this vehicle's identity because it seems too early to update the RS3. This is the first time they are seeing the model, so the company might not debut the updates for over a year or more.

Assuming this is a refreshed RS3, we'd also expect at least some tweaks to the interior.

The current RS3 uses a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five that makes 401 horsepower (299 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 newton-meters) of torque. The European model is a bit less potent by making 394 hp (294 kW).

A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the output to an all-wheel-drive system. The rear axle has what Audi brands as the Torque Splitter that can send up to 100 percent of the torque to either wheel as necessary.

In the US, the RS3 is available with several option packages. The RS Technology pack includes a head-up display, navigation, and Bang & Olufsen stereo. The Dynamic Plus pack has ceramic front brake rotors, a carbon engine cover, and a 180-mph speed limiter. As its name implies, the Carbon pack loads the vehicle with the lightweight material.

