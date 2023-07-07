SMN Motors is a German tuner transforming the current S-Class into a luxurious sport sedan making 592 horsepower (600 metric hp) and 605 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. The company calls this creation the SMN600.

The company uses the S580 4Matic as a starting point. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 496 hp and 516 lb-ft from the factory. The company doesn't outline the exact tuning to add 96 hp and 89 lb-ft. The car gets a stainless steel exhaust with a flap control system that works with the OEM actuators.

The sedan has a carbon-fiber body kit that includes a front splitter, air intake surrounds, side skirts, mirror caps, trunk lid spoiler, and rear diffuser. The car rides on 22-inch wheels that the company mills out of aluminum blocks, and they have a multi-spoke design. The brake calipers are the color Royal Mint, which is the same shade that covers the cabin's upholstery.

SMN Motors installs a mix of Nappa leather and Alcantara inside the S-Class, including the seats, door panels, dashboard, center console, steering wheel, pillars, and headliner. If Royal Mint isn't your cup of tea, the company can build the car in a different color. The roof is LED-lit to look like stars.

SMN Motors can either build an SMN600 from the ground up, or a customer can bring their own W223-generation S-Class for modifications. The company can perform the modifications on short- or long-wheelbase cars.

If you want an even more powerful S-Class, Mercedes already offers the AMG S63 E Performance plug-in hybrid, and it's the most powerful S-Class ever available from the factory. It combines a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor on the rear axle, making a total of 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. The sedan reaches 62 miles per hour in around 3.2 seconds. The AMG Driver’s Package is standard in the US for lighting the top speed to 180 mph. It's an option in Europe; otherwise, the maximum velocity is 155 mph.

The S63 E Performance also has features like an adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization. Active engine mounts can soften or stiffen the connection between the V8 and the body. An aluminum stabilizer bar is beneath the V8.