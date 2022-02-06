Koenigsegg has announced a major update to its factory located in Angelholm, Sweden. The expansion plans include various enhancements to the facility, including an all-new factory for the Koenigsegg Gemera, as well as a customer lounge, offices, event, showroom, and retail spaces.

The expansion will result in an on-site building footprint of over 30,000 square meters (7.4 acres). It will be added to the second 11,000-sqm (2.7-acre) facility that was established last year in Angelholm. The company will also hire additional employees as part of its expansion –another 100 engineers and 150 production staff by the end of 2023, for a target total headcount close to 800 employees.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Angelholm Factory Expansion Plans

11 Photos

That said, the expansion plans include additional warehousing and pre-production spaces, along with a one-of-a-kind experience center and a potential all-new on-site test track. The test track is planned to be positioned just outside the Gemera factory and the main office building.

As it's infused with technical corners, the test track allows prototype trials, as well as on-location pre-delivery testing. In short, Koenigsegg customers could have the option to test out their supercars before driving home.

As for the new Gemera factory, Koenigsegg has provided some images and details of its plans. It will be connected to Koenigsegg’s existing office building, with an exterior design inspired by the accordion-like layout of old Swedish factories. Apart from being a manufacturing facility for the four-seat hypercar, Gemera customers can also enjoy an ultra-modern customer lounge. Future unveilings and announcements can also be done on the "cinematic" event space.

"Looking back at where we started 27 years ago, it's incredible to think of the journey we have been on. Our expansion is a mark of our past and future relevance where we are geared towards delivering bleeding-edge mobility tech and our handcrafted ultimate performance vehicles," CEO and Founder Christian von Koenigsegg said.