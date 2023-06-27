It's that time of the year to see what students from the Skoda Vocational School have been working on for the past several months. A total of 29 apprentices spent more than 2,000 hours turning the Enyaq into a mobile office that doubles as a camper. It caters to digital nomads and represents the ninth Student Car, a tradition that started in 2014 with the Citijet concept illustrating a convertible version of the Citigo, an A-segment hatchback.

It took about nine months to finish the project, which involved modifying an all-wheel-drive version of the Enyaq donated by Skoda. It's the first EV customized by the talented apprentices but not the first SUV as the Sunroq, Mountiaq, and Afriq were all based on high-riding models. The camper started off as an Enyaq 80x Sportline before getting an Emerald Green and Moon White finish and 21-inch Supernova wheels.

2023 Skoda Roadiaq

25 Photos

The Roadiaq retains the 4649 millimeters (183 inches) length and 1879 mm (74 in) width of the regular Enyaq but has a slightly longer wheelbase (2770 mm or 109 in) and an increased ground clearance (190 mm or 7.5 in). It stands at 2050 mm (80.7 in) tall, which means the height is up by over 350 mm (13.7 in) after fitting the new roof section. To boost headroom, the students had to chop off a part of the original roof, and they also got rid of the left-rear door handle.

As with all campers, the real magic is inside where the concept has been fitted with a one-person bed and even kitchen appliances. The Roadiaq has an assortment of chairs and tables, not to mention cups and glasses as you would expect from your home away from home. Additional goodies vary from a wireless speaker and a solar-powered shower to an espresso machine and even a survival kit for when you're feeling adventurous.

There's also a 27-inch screen that comes bundled with a docking station and a wireless keyboard and mouse combo – essential for a mobile office. Extra power sockets were added to make sure you'll never run out of battery juice. When it's time to break for lunch, there are pots and pans to prepare your favorite meal on the go.

As with the other eight Skoda Student Cars, Roadiaq will remain a one-off to showcase the potential of the automaker's vocational school.