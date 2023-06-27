Last week, Nissan finally confirmed officially it is working on a hotter version of the Z sports car. A teaser video showed a prototype of the Z Nismo drifting and revealing much of its exterior, while the Japanese firm also said full details will be released later this summer. We are still waiting for new announcements from Nissan but we have an early and unofficial hint that a manual transmission won’t be offered for the Nismo-badged sports car.

A leaked order guide posted on the New Nissan Z forums shows the only transmission option for the Z Nismo will be a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Of course, we take this information with a tad grain of salt as it doesn’t necessarily come from Nissan, though it seems that the hotter model won’t have a three-pedal configuration. As a reminder, the Nissan Z with the automatic has a rev-matching system on downshifts and aluminum paddle shifters, and we expect these features to carry over to the Nismo model.

There’s no official information regarding the engine under the hood of the Z Nismo but the teaser video from earlier this month showed a familiar setup. This likely means the 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine will carry over but probably in a tuned form with somewhere around 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) up from the standard Z’s 400 hp (298 kW). In terms of torque, we can expect gains over the 350 pound-feet for the non-Nismo Z, which might be hiding the explanation for why there’s no stick shift option – the six-speed manual could be limited to a lower maximum torque.

Other valuable information in the leaked order guide includes the Z Nismo’s color palette. It seems that there will be several two-color options – a black roof over Stealth Gray, Everest White Pearl, Passion Red Tricoat, and Brilliant Silver body – as well as a Black Diamond Pearl for those looking for a more subtle look. Alcantara upholstery inside the cabin will be standard regardless of the exterior hue, though.

Other visual tweaks of the Z Nismo include a more prominent front splitter and a red stripe that outlines the body's lower edge – design features that are not available for the regular Z. The rear spoiler is extended to the fenders, while the rear bumper has a more angular look than the existing car and features Nismo branding in the center.