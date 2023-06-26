The 2024 Kia Telluride will go on sale with a slight price increase across its trims. The entry-level, front-wheel-drive LX will start at $37,355 (all 2024 prices include the $1,365 destination charge) while pricing the top-tier SX-Prestige X-Pro trim at $54,550. The 2024 Telluride goes on sale this month with a limited inventory.

Kia says the 2024 Telluride received minor styling changes that give the SUV “a more rugged and refined look,” but the tweaks are challenging to spot. Kia added amber daytime running lights to the SUV across the model lineup. On the X-Line and X-Pro trims, the automaker replaced the dark metallic trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels with black gloss.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Telluride

40 Photos

Kia notes that the 2024 Telluride’s base MSRP increases by just $100 compared to the 2023 version. That’s true, with Kia advertising the current model year LX starting at $37,225. However, through the 2023 model year, the Telluride’s price crept up while Kia increased the destination charge by $30.

The 2023 Telluride originally went on sale for $37,025, which included the old $1,335 destination charge, making the 2024 model $300 more expensive. The 2024 SX-Prestige X-Pro is $200 more expensive than the 2023 version on sale today and $430 more expensive than the 2023’s original price.

Model/Trim FWD Price (incl. destination) AWD Price (incl. destination) Telluride LX $37,355 $39,355 Telluride S $39,255 $41,255 Telluride EX $42,995 $44,995 Telluride EX X-Line N/A $47,250 Telluride SX $47,155 $49,155 Telluride SX X-Line N/A $50,650 Telluride SX X-Pro N/A $51,650 Telluride SX-Prestige N/A $52,055 Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line N/A $53,550 Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro N/A $54,550

Kia gave the three-row SUV a more significant update for the 2023 model year. The automaker updated the headlights to feature LEDs as standard. Kia also updated the front bumper while giving the “Tiger Nose” grille a new offsetting black mesh. Last year, the company also introduced the X-line and X-Pro trims to the model, giving the SUV a bit more off-road capability with a 0.4-inch ride height increase and other upgrades.

Engine Specs And Fuel Economy

The 2024 Telluride continues to use the same 3.8-liter V6 that it launched with for 2020. The powertrain makes the same amount of power, 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, and continues to send it to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2024 Telluride returns a US EPA-estimated 20 miles per gallon city, 26 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models. That dips to 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined for the AWD-equipped versions. Blind-spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic collision alert, and more are standard on the 2024 model.