BMW unveiled an exhibit called "The Electric AI Canvas" at Art Basel this week. An extension of the "The Ultimate AI Masterpiece," it marks the first time the virtual work is transformed into a physical art experience. Featuring the BMW i5 as a dynamic canvas for generative art, the exhibition includes works by contemporary artists and takes place through June 18, 2023.

In collaboration with Nathan Shipley from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and Gary Yeh from ArtDrunk, BMW developed custom AI-generated animations using models trained on a curated dataset of contemporary artists' works. These AI models were built upon a foundational model trained with over 50,000 images spanning 900 years of art history. The AI generates new abstract animations based on classical and contemporary art styles, which are then projected onto the BMW i5.

Gallery: BMW Art Cars At Art Basel 2023

14 Photos

"The Electric AI Canvas" utilizes Nvidia's AI architecture StyleGAN, trained to evoke various artistic styles and generate evolving abstract animations. By modifying different algorithm parameters, the AI adapts to specific artists' works, creating animations that capture the essence of their art. This exploration of AI's potential in art-making is an ongoing conversation about its applications.

The animations are presented through projection mapping onto the BMW i5, incorporating each artist's distinctive style and aesthetic. Mirrors enhance and reflect the animations, providing an immersive experience for viewers.

Shipley and Yeh approach AI's role in art by focusing on its ability to support and amplify artists' visions rather than replace them. Responsible and thoughtful experimentation with AI in art is essential, prioritizing a human-first approach. According to BMW, this approach reinforces its commitment to human-centered technology and sustainability, exploring the potential of AI as a creative tool.

The BMW i5 debuted recently as part of the 2024 5 Series lineup and offers a range of up to 295 miles from a low-profile 84.3 kilowatt-hours battery. The BMW i5 eDrive40 delivers 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, enabling a 0-60 mph of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 120 mph. The more powerful M60 has 590 horsepower on tap and is good for 0-60 in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph.