Brickmania has launched a new Blues Brothers model of the iconic Bluesmobile. It’s an officially licensed product, and the kit includes a bite-sized replica of the black-and-white 1974 Dodge Monaco and two minifigures – Jake and Elwood Blues.

The 332-piece kit includes Lego bricks and Brickmania elements and is available to preorder now. The kit isn’t a limited edition, but it’s unknown when it’ll be back in stock after the first batch sells. It retails for $210 and includes full-color printed instructions and custom-printed elements for the vehicle. The Dodge features functional doors and sports the roof-mounted loudspeaker, as seen in the movie, looking like the real thing.

Brickmania makes custom building kits using Lego brand bricks and custom elements. The company offers a wide range of products, with many being military-themed vehicles. You can find ones for warships, airplanes, tanks, trucks, and artillery batteries from various wars. It even sells kits of the Apollo 11 Command Module, the Vostok 6 Soviet spacecraft, and a Viking raiding ship that retails for $990.

The Bluesmobile is finally in brick form just after the movie celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. The 1980 Blues Brother film followed the Elwoods, played by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, as they worked to raise money for an orphanage that owed back taxes. I

n the process, the brothers stirred up plenty of trouble, resulting in a 106-mile car chase into downtown Chicago, which you can now recreate the action at home, just on a much smaller scale. The final chase scene involved over 100 police cars, a handful of tanks, and a few helicopters all trying to stop the Elwoods.

People have been using Lego bricks to build all kinds of cars for years, including a number of full-size ones, too. Not every vehicle make and model is available in official kits, but that hasn’t stopped people from designing their own. Lego has an assortment of vehicles available, and Lego Technic adds even more complexity and detail to the build process, making the final product look even more lifelike.