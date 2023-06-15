It was at the 1923 Targa Florio where the four-leaf clover symbol appeared for the first time, on Ugo Sivocci's RL. To celebrate the logo's centenary, Alfa Romeo introduced the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio with a 100th Anniversary special edition in mid-April. It's too late to buy one as the Italian automaker is happy to announce it has found owners for all 100 sedans and 100 SUVs, which had an assortment of upgrades inside and out.

Needless to say, the limited-run version was based on the range-topping Quadrifoglio. The cars came with a choice of Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal, and Nero Vulcano paints and were equipped as standard with an Akrapovič exhaust. Alfa Romeo fitted the sports sedan with 19-inch wheels whereas the SUV got a larger 21-inch set, with both vehicles featuring gold brake calipers. The dynamic duo also had the side mirror caps and front grille in carbon fiber, along with the matrix LED headlights introduced with the mid-cycle facelift.

Inside, the 100th Anniversary models had gold-colored stitching and a bespoke badge on the dashboard denoting the car's special status. The cabin was upgraded with loads of carbon fiber accents as well as a steering wheel wrapped in a combination of leather and Alcantara. Being based on the updated Giulia and Stelvio, the vehicles have a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

In the United States, Alfa Romeo sold the sedan for $85,160 (plus $1,595 for destination and handling fees) or an extra $3,200 compared to the regular Giulia Quadrifoglio. The SUV retailed for $92,675, thus commanding a higher $4,500 premium than the donor car. With 505 horsepower on tap, the output was unchanged in the US. However, the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 was dialed to 520 hp in Europe and China. It's still not the highest specification of this engine as the Giulia GTA/GTAm had 533 hp.

Although the Giulia has been around since 2015 while the Stelvio was launched a year later, the two cars have aged gracefully. The performance delivered by the Quadrifoglio models is not too shabby either by 2023 standards as the sedan takes 3.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) while the SUV does it a tenth of a second sooner. Flat out, the Giulia can do 191 mph (307 km/h) while Stelvio tops out at 176 mph (283 km/h).

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario

Part of the Stellantis conglomerate, Alfa Romeo has already announced there won't be a second generation of these two cars with combustion engines. Instead, the plan is to transition the vehicles to electric propulsion later this decade. Meanwhile, the brand's first production model to do without an ICE will be a small crossover that was teased earlier this month ahead of next year's launch when it will slot below the Tonale.