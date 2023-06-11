The latest trailer for Forza Motorsport 7 premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase during the 2023 Summer Games Fest. This new video focuses on the partnership with General Motors for highlighting the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Cadillac Racing V-Series.R LMDh racer for the new entry in the franchise. October 10, 2023, is the newly unveiled release date.

The Chevy and Cadillac will be the vehicles gracing the cover of Forza Motorsport 7. The video begins with the V-Series.R on the track competing with other race cars. Then, it quickly transitions to showing the E-Ray in the Home view where players can enter races and select different vehicles.

Next, there's more racing with a circuit showing Eaglerock Speedway on the walls. The course appears to have an oval layout, which would work for stock car-style events.

The next course on display seems to be the Suzuka Circuit. Later, there's a brief glimpse of what looks to be the famous Eau Rouge corner from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. A short snippet also appears to show a bit from the Le Mans track.

This short trailer isn't our last look at Forza Motorsport 7 before the game's launch. There will be a walkthrough of the single-player career campaign on June 13 (announcement below).

Forza Motorsport 7 will launch with over 500 cars, and over 100 of them will be completely new to the game. Plus, developer Turn 10 Studios will pack the roster with more racing-specific machines than ever before. If that won't provide enough to pick from, there will be over 800 upgrades available for vehicle customization.

Of course, these cars would be useless without a place to race. Forza Motorsport has 20 places to race, five of which are new to the series. An earlier clip revealed two of them: Hakone in Japan and the Kyalami circuit in South Africa.

The graphics should be better than ever, too. The developers promise the ability to play in a 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and that's with ray tracing to create even more realistic lighting effects. A new time-of-day function allows players to start a race during the day and have the event transition into the night. For better sound, the game supports Dolby Atmos, which adds a layer of height to the noise in addition to the usual left-to-right projection.

The new game will have additional driving assists to be more accessible to users. For example, Blind Driving Assists help blind players or those with low vision. It adds more audio cues to help users navigate tracks without needing to see everything. One Touch Driving aids folks who have issues with pressing multiple buttons simultaneously, gripping a controller, or maintaining button pressure.

The video below is from June 2022 and shows more of the gameplay.