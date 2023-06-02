If you have a 2021 to 2023 Ford F-150 with the 5.0-liter V8 that needs a power boost, Ford Performance has a new supercharger kit to give the truck a major horsepower upgrade. The setup boosts the output to 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The kit costs $12,350.

The kit includes a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger to boost the V8's stock output of 400 hp and 410 lb-ft. It doesn't fit on trucks with the Pro Power Onboard system. The upgrade is legal in all 50 states.

The upgrade is more than just a supercharger. There are also styling upgrades that Ford is offering. Buyers can pick the Black Edition or Bronze Edition of the package. They're the same price.

Both editions come with 22-inch wheels with a six-spoke design and black lug nuts. There's also a black grille. Stripes decorate the sides of the bed, and there's a rear lowering kit. Inside, there are Ford Performance carpeted floor mats and an FP700 interior badge.

With this upgrade, the F-150 can have more power than the Raptor trim's 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. Although, you're not going to get the rugged vehicle's off-road-oriented parts.

The kit's output is a bit less than the Raptor R's 700 hp and 640 lb-ft. But, again, you don't get that truck's parts for excelling off-road. However, if you don't intend on getting your F-150 dirty, this upgrade could be an alternative to the more rugged models.

Ford is currently preparing to update the F-150. Ford Blue division president Kumar Galothra recently provided some details about the truck. The plan is to simplify the lineup by reducing the number of available configurations. This includes eliminating around 2,400 parts from the truck. "That means many fewer parts to engineer, test and manage quality on," he said.

The refreshed F-150 boasts updated front and rear exterior styling. Unfortunately, specific details aren't yet available. Inside, there appears to be a revised center stack. Looks for the updated truck to arrive for the 2024 model year.