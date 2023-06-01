We first saw the Koenigsegg Jesko break cover over four years ago at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It debuted before the pandemic, the shutdowns, and the supply chain issues that all rocked the global auto industry. Every Jesko the company plans to produce, all 125 of them, have already been sold, so good luck getting one. However, we can all afford to admire the first official production unit from afar.

Esser Automotive, Koenigsegg’s official dealership, took possession of the first production Jesko yesterday during a handover ceremony at the automaker’s Ängelholm factory. Little is known about this specific Jesko, but the dealer will deliver it to the customer very soon. That lucky person will get to experience an otherworldly hypercar from Koenigsegg .

The Agera RS replacement is powered by a revised version of the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that revs to 8,500 rpm. It produces 1,280 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and switching to E85 ups the output to 1,600 hp and 1,106 lb-ft of twist. The engine features a 180-degree flat-plane crankshaft, a revised intake, and larger turbochargers. It pairs with the company’s nine-speed Light Speed Transmission, allowing the car to downshift from 7th to 4th gear “without waiting for synchronization.”

The new Jesko has a body that produces 2,205 pounds of downforce at 171 miles per hour, 40 percent more than the Agera RS. The hypercar also features active aerodynamics such as front underbody flaps and a self-adjusting rear wing.

The Jesko is just the start of Koenigsegg’s new generation of hypercar. A year after revealing the Jesko, it debuted the Jesko Absolut, a version of the car that can theoretically crack the 300-mile-per-hour mark and could steal the speed crown from the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Absolut will be able to achieve its top speed thanks to a lower drag coefficient.

The company also spent 3,000 hours analyzing the aerodynamics and more than 5,000 hours designing and engineering it beyond what it had already spent readying the original Jesko. The Absolut weighs just 2,910 pounds dry, which certainly helps its performance capability.

