Revealed in August 2021, the Tank 500 isn’t exactly a new vehicle. However, this could be the very first time you hear about it because it is built and sold in China. Also, it now features a new plug-in hybrid engine and our friends at Wheelsboy recently had the chance to sample the large and comfortable SUV. Their video review is attached at the top of this page and below, you can find an exclusive gallery shared with us.

Let’s start with the basic information. The Tank 500 is a luxury SUV produced under one of Great Wall’s brands. Initially, it was launched with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine delivering 349 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. More recently, a plug-in hybrid version was also introduced and the 500 PHEV is the vehicle featured in the video above.

Gallery: Tank 500 PHEV

18 Photos

While the version with a charging port has a smaller 2.0-liter combustion mill, the peak power of the system is higher. The PHEV powertrain generates 402 hp (300 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in around 6.9 seconds. Why so slow with so much power? Because the 500 PHEV weighs around 5,590 pounds (2,535 kilograms). The relatively large 37.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack gives a range on electric power of more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) on China’s CLTC.

But Tank (that’s the name of Great Wall’s SUV brand) puts a big focus on the vehicle’s off-road capabilities. The body-on-frame model has a low-range all-wheel drive, center and rear locking differentials, trail cruise control, and others fitted as standard for the plug-in hybrid version. The Continental all-season tires this particular Tank 500 is fitted with probably have a negative impact on its off-road ambitions, though.

What is it on the inside? How does it feel on the road? Is it as efficient and smooth as advertised? Those and much more questions are answered in the video at the top of this page.