If you need to avoid a moose on the road, then a nimble sports car like the Porsche 718 Spyder is an ideal vehicle to do it. A new video from Teknikens Värld demonstrates the model's sharp handling.

Specifically, this is the 718 Boxster 25 Years model. The special edition vehicle is available in GT Silver paint that's the same shade as the Carrera GT. Gold trim decorates the front bumper, side intakes, and wheels. Inside, buyers can get Bordeaux Red upholstery, and leather covers the dashboard, center console, and windowsills.

Its 4.0-liter flat-six engine comes from the GTS trim and makes 394 horsepower. Buyers can select a manual gearbox or dual-clutch automatic. It can get to 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds.

Teknikens Värld tests vehicles at their gross weight limit. To pass the test, the model needs to go through the cones successfully at 45 mph (72 kph).

The 718 Boxster has no problem with this. The initial test is at 47 mph (75 kph), and it easily cuts through the cones. The testers say it's "totally balanced" and has lots of grip.

The roadster's highest successful speed is 49 mph (79 kph). At this velocity, there's a bit of understeer in the middle section, but the Boxster is still controllable.

The 718 Boxster Spyder RS is Porsche's high-powered farewell to combustion engines in the model. It gets the 4.0-liter flat-six engine from that 911 GT3, and the powerplant makes 493 hp and 331 pound-feet of torque in this application. This lets the car reach 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 191 mph.

The next-gen Boxster will be an EV that will go on sale in 2025. Porsche already has it in development, including lapping the Nürburgring. The engineers dress up the car to appear to have a combustion engine to fool anyone who sees the machine.

The new Boxster will ride on a dedicated EV platform. Powertrain details aren't available yet, but an electric motor turning the rear wheels would make sense. A hardtop Cayman variant is coming, too.

