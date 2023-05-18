It only makes sense to put the Volvo V60 through the moose test. The automaker has its roots in Sweden, and the country has a population of 240,000 to 360,000 moose, according to the Svenska Jägareförbundet. The big creatures occasionally find their way onto the roads, forcing drivers to avoid them.

Specifically, this is the V60 in Inscription trim level and has the B4 diesel engine. It consists of a twin-turbo four-cylinder with mild-hybrid assistance that makes 194 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This gets the wagon to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 112 miles per hour (180 kph).

Teknikens Värld's test loads a vehicle to its gross weight limit. To be successful, the model needs to go through the cones successfully at 45 mph (72 kph).

The stability control system keeps body roll in check. There's a little understeer, but nothing to make the vehicle uncontrollable.

Teknikens Värld then increases the entrance speed. The quickest the V60 successfully goes through the cones is 46 mph (74 kph). There's now a slight slide during the second section, but the driver is able to maintain control.

The only version of the V60 currently available in the US is the plug-in-hybrid Recharge variant. It makes 455 hp and can cover 41 miles when driving purely on electric power. Prices start at $70,550.

Volvo is currently preparing to premiere the EX30 small electric crossover on June 7. The model fits below the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge in the lineup. It features safety systems like a driver monitoring camera that detects drowsiness. There's also intersection collision mitigation, and tech that warns the driver if a bicycle is coming before that person opens the door.

A recent announcement indicates there are delays for the upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV and Polestar 3. The problem is allegedly a software issue for the new platform that both vehicles use. Volvo plans to build its model in North Charleston, South Carolina. Rather than the original intention to begin assembly in December 2023, production might not happen until the third quarter of 2024 now.