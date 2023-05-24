Kia Seltos owners looking for fun adventures can sign up for a six-month trial of the AllTrails+ premium app. Kia announced the promotion today, and it’s available to customers who purchase or lease a 2023 or 2024 Seltos crossover now through December 31, 2023.

The app is the perfect adventure buddy, with over 400,000 trails listed, and is designed for anyone who wants to get outdoors to hike, bike, run, or walk. It can find kid-, stroller-, dog-, and wheelchair-friendly trails, and much more. It’s available for both iPhone and Android devices.

“Whether they’re heading out for an afternoon hike or planning an extended visit to one of our national parks, the Seltos combined with the AllTrails+ app will be their go-to guide to new adventures,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America.

The app helps users find and explore new trails best suited to their needs. It lists trails on all seven continents, if you ever make it to Antarctica, and within every country, so you can find some fun wherever you go. If you try the promotion, remember to cancel it, or the subscription will renew for another 12 months for $35.99.

Late last year, Kia updated the Seltos for 2024. The crossover received fresh styling and an upgraded Gamma 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. It now makes 195 horsepower and pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The entry-level engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 146 hp and 132 pound-feet of torque. It has a CVT and is available in either front- or all-wheel-drive configurations.

Kia updated the cabin with more technology, like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display that are available. The interior also received revised HVAC controls and four USB ports. Depending on the package, options include a power liftgate and ventilated front seats.

The 2024 Seltos starts at $25,715 (prices include the destination charge) for the LX trim. The range-topping SX AWD has a starting price of $31,315, with five additional trims available between the extremes.