Back for a third season, Extreme E is a radical off-road racing series that takes place in some of the most remote corners of the planet. Spanning 10 races, it features high-performance, off-road electric vehicles and calls attention to the effects of climate change. Commemorating this year's event, Zenith created the lightest version yet of its 1/100th-of-a-second chronograph, the Defy Extreme E Second Edition.

The Defy Extreme E Second Edition features a skeleton dial and black sapphire case allowing visibility into the watch's internal movement, both front in back. The brightly colored Vital Green accents highlight awareness and action on climate change, a theme reinforced by recycled parts from the actual races incorporated in the strap and packaging.

The rubber strap is infused with materials from the Continental CrossContact tires used in the first season’s races. Matching the Vital Green accents on the dial, the Velcro strap features a black rubber central element surrounded by green Cordura-effect rubber. Two additional straps are included, one in black rubber and one in black Velcro. These straps are easily swapped using the case back’s quick strap-change mechanism.

Tried and tested in some of the most extreme conditions, the Defy Extreme E Second Edition is the first model in the collection to be crafted entirely in lightweight yet tough carbon fiber. The entire chronometer weighs only 96 grams, including the strap and carbon fiber triple-folding clasp.

Combined with the performance-centric materials, the Defy Extreme E uses Zenith's El Primero high-frequency chronograph movement. Long a Zenith trademark, the El Primero chronograph movements have a storied history dating back to the 1960s. This high-frequency movement gives the chronograph its 1/100th-of-a-second accuracy and a very satisfying “smoothly sweeping” second hand.

The 2023 Extreme E is currently underway and recently completed its third stage on May 13 in Scotland. It features some of the wildest offroad vehicles, including a Hummer EV fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing. All vehicles are built by Spark Racing Technology, which makes the cars for Formula E, and use tires supplied by Continental.