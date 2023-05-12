You should know by now that Porsche offers all kinds of options for its vehicles. As such, you likely know those options can dramatically increase the price tag. The new 718 Spyder RS is no exception, and with the online configurator already up and running, we've stepped in to see just how high that price can get. And it's something of a shocker.

Before jumping into our fully-optioned Spyder RS, it's worth reminding everyone that the Spyder RS is a particularly special car. Packing the high-revving 4.0-liter flat-six from the Cayman GT4 RS, it brings 493 naturally aspirated horsepower to the mid-engine roadster. It's also lighter, rides on lowered suspension, and it will be the last combustion-powered 718 of them all. Those are all factors in its starting price of $162,350, including a $1,650 destination fee.

Of course, Porsche brings a plethora of options to make this special machine downright personal. We're talking about the various custom touches available through the company's Exclusive Manufaktur program that allows buyers to add bespoke numbers to the door, custom floormats, carbon fiber door sills, keys, and even a personalized wallet for the owner's manual. You'll pay for them though, with the door sills alone costing $1,430. In total, these special features add up to $4,750, but they can make the Spyder RS uniquely yours.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for options. We started our custom-configured Spyder RS with a coat of Shark Blue paint costing $3,540, then we selected the magnesium wheel option for a hefty $15,640 and spent another $600 to paint them blue. However, you can't have the wheels without the $12,570 Weissach Package and the black leather/Race-Tex interior, which honestly, we would've added anyway. This combo alone adds over $30,000 to the price, nearly half the cost of the options.

We don't have the space to cover every single Spyder RS option, but some of the must-haves are the front axle lift system for $3,040, ceramic brakes for $8,000 (black calipers are an extra $900), LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System at $1,500, and of course we need blue seat belts to match the exterior. That's a $360 add-on, and they look good over the 3D-printed driver seat with medium stiffness costing $2,930.

All total, our no-holds-barred shopping spree totals $68,860. That includes the $2,000 delivery experience in Atlanta, and to give this some context, you can buy a base model 718 Boxster brand new for $70,000. Similarly, a new Porsche 911 Turbo S starts at $232,050 – just a hair over our maxed-out Spyder.

What's your choice configuration for the new 718 Spyder RS? Jump into the configurator, spend some virtual cash, and share your build in the comments.