There are plenty of rugged camper trailers that are compact and off-road ready, but how many can serve as a secure command post during the zombie apocalypse? That's where Mammoth Overland comes in, offering a slightly different take on a relaxing weekend adventure with an off-grid trailer called ELE. And as anyone who watched the late-1990s disaster film Deep Impact knows, that's an acronym for Extinction Level Event.

Yes, Mammoth Overland has brought the apocalypse to the overlanding scene. Provided you aren't claustrophobic, the Washington-based company bills ELE (pronounced Ellie) as a mobile safe room. It features an armored front and underbody skid plates with bulletproofing available as an option. Entry is through a submarine-style pressure door, which helps keep the interior sealed and pressurized. There's also a top hatch that opens to an observation deck on the roof where you can launch a drone for beyond-visual-range (BVR) reconnaissance. But wait, there's more.

It's got a medical-grade air filtration system that lasts for six months, and a night-vision camera system mounted on a telescoping pole provides a 360-degree view around the camper. Should baddies try to approach your mobile compound, a bear spray defense system can be activated at the push of a button, spoiling the air around the camper in a wide arc. And if the baddies somehow manage to get inside, grab your firearm of choice from ELE's weapons storage system and rain some hellfire. There's certainly a bit of clever survivalist marketing going on here, but features like deployable bear spray and exterior cameras can certainly be useful.

Apocalypse branding aside, ELE is still an off-road camping trailer and it appears quite capable in that role. It carries a 22-gallon fresh water tank with filtration, and four 100 amp-hour lithium-ion-phosphate batteries provide up to 20 hours of power. Recharging takes place through driving or via 200 watts of solar, and there's also a gasoline generator for supplying power.

Amenities include a 32-inch television, Starlink for internet connectivity, a dual-band radio system, and air conditioning. For the moments when zombies aren't attacking, an exterior swing-out kitchen has a sink with a two-burner stove. An awning can also be set up to relax in the great outdoors.

"We designed ELE to aircraft standards," said Mammoth Overland President Scott Taylor. "It can handle whatever campers might encounter, from bears to wildfires to social unrest, so overlanders can explore fearlessly."

The ELE from Mammoth Overland will debut at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona later this month. Prices start at $67,000 with Level 3 bullet-proofing being the only option for an additional $25,000.