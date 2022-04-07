Smart might have left the US market in 2019, but it didn’t disappear from other parts of the world. Smart is charting a new path, and it has a new all-electronic crossover that previews what’s to come from the automaker. The new Smart #1 is a significant departure from what the company offered before, as its latest model is designed to appeal to the masses with slick looks, a lot of technology, and that all-electric powertrain.

The new model in Smart’s lineup debuts today, with Smart filling in more details about the model and revealing its production look. It’s quite similar to the design of the Smart Concept #1 released last year. Those similarities extend to the interior, where Smart makes a big ado about tech, like its 3D user interface that’s based on AI and controllable through voice commands. Smart gives occupants a 12.8-inch infotainment screen to play with while drivers stare at a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

The #1 features frameless doors, retractable door handles, and a panoramic glass roof. It measures 4.27 meters (14.0 feet) long, 1.82 meters (5.9 ft) wide, and 1.64 meters (5.4 ft) tall with a 2.75 meter (9.0 ft) wheelbase. It tips the scales at 4,012 pounds (1,820 kilograms).

Smart propels the #1 with a 268-horsepower (200-kilowatt) electric motor that draws power from a 66-kilowatt-hour NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) battery. The motor pumps out 252 pound-feet (343 Newton-meters) of torque while powering the rear wheels. It has a top speed of 112 miles per hour (180 kilometers per hour).

Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes around 3.5 hours when using 22-kW AC charging, though that number drops to less than 30 minutes with 150-kW DC charging. Smart claims the car will offer 260-273 miles (420-440 kilometers) of range based on the WLTP cycle. The car’s technology allows Smart to perform over-the-air updates to more than 75 percent of the vehicle’s ECUs, possibly improving a range of vehicle systems down the road.

Smart didn’t announce when the new crossover would go on sale or its starting price, but it’s expected to arrive first in China before reaching the European market. We expect Smart to announce pricing details closer to the model’s on-sale date. Smart became a joint German-Chinese effort when Mercedes partnered with Geely to help the brand reinvent itself for the all-electric future.