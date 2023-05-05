The GMC Hummer EV has always had outer space in its DNA. GM dubbed it a “moonshot” product at launch, a nod to NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar landing. Meanwhile, the cabin features outer space-inspired Easter eggs like a Sea of Tranquility topography map and a Watts To Freedom launch control screen with a lunar surface display.

Now GMC is leaning even more heavily into the interstellar theme with the new Omega Edition for both the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. This special trim wears a Neptune Blue matte finish inspired by the eighth planet. It also comes with exclusive touches like black exterior badges, 18-inch gloss black wheels, and a luxurious carpet flooring insert, as opposed to the standard rubber floor mats. The spare wheel cover even features a custom texture meant to resemble the Blue Planet.

The Omega Edition is available only on the 3X trim and adds the Extreme Off-Road package as standard. That means you get the UltraVision underbody camera views, extra skid plates and rocker protection, built-in assist steps, and 35-inch Mud Terrain tires wrapped around those special 18-inch wheels.

But this package is just for looks as power and range remain unchanged. The SUV uses a standard 20-module battery pack that delivers 830 horsepower and 298 miles of range (with the Extreme Off-Road pack), while the pickup is available with an optional 24-module battery pack that produces 1,000 hp and up to 329 miles of range.

Buyers can get their hands on the GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition for $139,995 for the SUV or $149,995 for the pickup. Deliveries are slated to kick off early in 2024. If you want a closer look at the Omega Edition before it goes on sale, Hummer is hosting an event at the Hummer House in Miami during this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.