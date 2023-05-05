For Saab fans, December 19, 2011, is a day that lives in infamy. General Motors discarded the Swedish automaker as part of its bankruptcy deal, and without new financial backing, Saab closed its doors. But then NEVS AB acquired Saab's assets and resumed production of the 9-3. Most of these vehicles are electric, but the company produced a limited run of gasoline-powered vehicles, including this one, which just came up for sale.

According to the Bilweb auction site, this 2014 Saab 9-3 Aero Turbo4 is one of 451 cars produced. Related to the discontinued 9-3, the NEVS cars received some updates and slightly differed from the previous GM version. The trim was different, and it had different emblems. The seats came from the Volvo XC 90, and the fuel injection and brake systems were modified, no longer borrowing from the GM parts bin. Buyers could choose between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and a choice of silver or black paint.

The idea of an updated 2014 Saab 9-3 is strange, but the history of NEVS is even more unusual. NEVS stood for National Electric Vehicle Sweden and was backed by the China Evergrande Group to produce electric cars. While working to procure batteries and electric motors, NEVS resumed production of the revised 9-3, sporadically producing gasoline-powered cars until launching the EV version in 2017.

However, the NEVS electric car production never took off and only lasted a few years. NEVS officially stopped using the Saab name in 2016, which hurt its brand recognition. By late 2021 the company was searching for a new owner and eventually closed its doors. Recently, Polestar acquired the Trollhattan plant to expand its R&D capabilities but has no plans to bring the Saab brand back.

Rare with an unusual history, the NEVS Saab 9-3 Aero Turbo4 is hardly monumental. Few people know about it, and those that do, consider it part of a sad coda in the automaker's history. But if the idea of a rare, updated version of a Saab 9-3 is appealing, the car on Bilweb's site is a prime candidate. It looks virtually new, with 2,970 km or less than 1,850 miles on the odometer. The auction currently has a bid of 235,000 SEK or $22,942 USD and is open until 11:00 on May 11.