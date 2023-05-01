It took Mercedes-Benz more than five and a half years to bring the first production Mercedes-AMG One to the hands of the first customer. Being so rare and expensive, naturally, this car needs paint protection to the highest standards and this isn’t a job that everyone can do. In a new video, we see professionals polish and apply PPF to the first customer AMG One in the world.

This is the exact same car that the German automaker showed on social media in January this year when it was delivered to its new owner. The hypercar is mostly black with Petronas green accents and numerous white three-pointed stars in the rear section. The wheels have a carbon fiber finish and they also get the same level of attention from Topaz as all other exterior components of the vehicle.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG One deliveries start

3 Photos

Production of the AMG One started back in August last year and the company plans to build just 275 hand-assembled examples at its Coventry facility in the United Kingdom. We don’t know who owns the first production examples, but it has been reported that F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and David Coulthard are among the lucky ones to get an example of the hypercar. The most potent road-going Mercedes in history has a price of around $2.75 million.

Speaking of its performance, the AMG One is powered by a Formula 1-derived hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 1.6-liter V6 engine and four electric motors. That system is built by the Mercedes‑AMG High-Performance Powertrains division in Brixworth and a dedicated production facility built in cooperation with Multimatic takes care of the assembling.

Back to this detailing and paint protection video, the Topaz team also shows us two other cars built in the UK as bonus content. These are the Aston Martin Vulcan and Valkyrie, also quite rare, expensive, and potent machines. For more hypercar PPF material, check out Topaz’s channel which constantly gets new videos.