Porsche is among the few automakers making notable efforts to keep the internal combustion engine by developing and producing synthetic fuel compatible with ICE. The naturally aspirated flat-six certainly deserves a bright future even if everything is gradually becoming electric. A new onboard video shows the thrilling acceleration provided by the 4.0-liter installed in the most track-focused 992-generation sports car to date.

Although the 911 GT3 RS wasn't developed with top speed in mind, it can go impressively quickly in a straight line. Germany's Sport Auto put the pedal to the metal by orchestrating a top-speed test with the rear-engined machine from Zuffenhausen. Few performance vehicles allow the driver to rev up to 9,000 but this is one of them, all while making a glorious sound a turbocharged engine can’t match. The full 518 hp kick in at 8,500 rpm but the driver has an extra 500 rpm to play with.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Flat out, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS managed to reach 190 mph (305 km/h), which is actually a tad higher than the official top speed of 184 mph (296 km/h). However, modern speedometers tend to show a slightly higher speed than the real one. Of course, the hardcore coupe from Zuffenhausen is primarily about carving corners, especially the ones around a race track, but it still can play in the big leagues as far as max speed.

Should you want an even faster 911, the Turbo S will do 205 mph (330 km/h). The recently spied 911 GT2 RS is likely to become the fastest of the bunch considering the previous-generation model topped out at 211 mph (340 km/h). It's likely coming in a couple of years, but don't say we didn't warn you as reports state it'll be a hybrid.