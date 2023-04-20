The Honda S2000 ended production in 2009, but it lives on vehemently in the hearts of enthusiasts. During its nine-year run there was never a Type R version, and while some might argue the balanced sports car didn't need such an upgrade, the folks at Evasive Motorsports are taking a stab at it with the S2000R.

When building a vehicle with Type R influence, starting with a Type R engine is never a bad idea. Here's where S2000 purists might want to look away, because the naturally aspirated, high-revving F20 four-cylinder mill is replaced with the turbocharged K20 from the previous-generation Civic Type R. The swap includes a special intake manifold by Evasive, an upgraded downpipe, a Mugen carbon fiber intake, and a MoTec M140 engine management system makes it all work together.

Gallery: Evasive Motorsports Honda S2000R

32 Photos

In its most basic form, the S2000R makes the same 306 horsepower you get in the FK8 Civic Type R. We say most basic because Evasive Motorsports offers other upgrades for buyers seeking more power, though details on these items or power levels aren't offered just yet.

As for the driveline, the S2000's original six-speed manual is retained, bolted to the engine through a custom bell housing. An upgraded limited-slip differential helps manage the power, and Brembo six-piston front calipers with 14-inch rotors keep it in check. There are four-piston calipers at the rear, and for parking on hills, there's a custom handbrake from Evasive that works with the new Brembos. Upgraded coilover suspension with sway bars and bushings is part of the package, too.

To give the S2000 a modern feeling inside, the classic instrument cluster is replaced with a digital MoTec Screen. New Recaro seats, Alcantara trim, and carbon fiber door cards are other interior updates. On the outside, you'll get a modest body kit including a carbon fiber front lip, a 20th Anniversary S2000 front fascia, widebody front fenders, and lots of carbon fiber – specifically for the hood, trunk, tonneau cover, and rear spoiler.

The car shown here is number 000, essentially a working prototype but Evasive Motorsports says interested S2000 fans can purchase either a turn-key model or offer their own S2000 for an upfit. Pricing packages will be announced at a later date.