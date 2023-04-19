A recall affects 131,700 examples of the 2021 Ram 1500 with the 5.7-liter eTorque V8 engine. An overly rich fuel mixture can cause the engine to stall under certain conditions. A software update solves the problem Specifically, the affected Rams have production dates from June 3, 2020, to September 12, 2021.

The automaker's Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization began investigating this problem on January 20, 2023, and this process lasted until March 2023. The research showed that the powertrain control module software was the cause of this issue. As of March 30, 2023, there are 206 customer records, 636 warranty claims, and 53 field reports about the trucks stalling. There's also one report of an accident but with no injuries.

Ram will update the Powertrain Control Module calibration software for these trucks. If owners already had a repair related to this recall, they can send the original receipt or proof of payment to the company for reimbursement.

Ram will begin mailing the notifications to affected owners on June 2.

The eTorque system consists of 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. It doesn't affect the 5.7-liter V8's total output of 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.

The Ram brand is currently in a state of transition. It's preparing to launch the electric 1500 REV for the 2025 model year. According to the recently released specs, the pickup makes 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to hit 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. It can tow up to 14,000 pounds and has a payload rating of 2,700 pounds. It comes standard with a 168-kilowatt-hour pack or an optional 229-kWh battery. With the larger unit, the truck can go a projected driving distance of 500 miles between charges.

There are also rumors of Ram introducing a smaller pickup that would challenge the Ford Maverick. The company already offers such a model in some markets, like Mexico.