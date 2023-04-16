Honda vehicles in the '90s were known for their reliability, and the Accord is a testament to that. YouTuber Tyson Hugie featured one in his latest upload, a 1993 Accord SE owned by someone named Hy is the owner of the car.

In fact, the video shoot above is a celebration of the car's 30th birthday, with the production of this particular Honda Accord starting in April of that year.

What makes this Accord SE special is that it looks quite pristine despite its age. Of note, the car already has 132,000 miles on the clock. Considering the time and distance this car has gone through, it looked as if it just rolled off the showroom floor. A time capsule, we must say.

We're not sure if this sedan went through restoration and all that, but we're sure it received some TLC through exterior and interior detailing. Even the engine bay's clean and spotless, which is quite impressive.

The Accord SE wasn't exactly a special nameplate at the time, but we appreciate the love it got from its long-time owner.

Looking back at the Accord SE during its time, its biggest nemesis in 1993 was the Ford Taurus, which was cheaper if you're looking at the top-spec models. The Accord SE was almost $4,000 more expensive than the top-of-the-line Ford Taurus LX. The former, however, had driver- and passenger-side airbags as standard, while the Taurus offered a driver-side bag as standard and a passenger-side bag as an option for extra bucks.

The Accord SE has a 2.2-liter 140-hp four-cylinder engine, which was less powerful than the Taurus' V6 engine options. The Taurus was also roomier than the Accord SE, but the Accord had greater cargo capacity.

Standard features on the Accord SE included air conditioning, power brakes and steering, power windows/door locks, body-colored mirrors/sunroof, leather seats, cruise control, digital clock, tilt wheel, Bose AM-FM stereo with cassette, fold-down rear seat backs, remote trunk/gas filler release, and a rear window defroster.