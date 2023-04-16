Volkswagen is about to take the digital camouflage wraps off the ID.7. In fact, in less than 24 hours at the time of this writing, the all-new electric sedan will make its global debut.

That said, VW isn't just done yet in teasing the upcoming model. In one final video teaser, the German automaker gives us a sneak peek into the ID.7's cabin, along with the features we could expect from the nameplate. The preview was just 15 seconds long, but VW sure did pack a lot of information for us to write about.

Gallery: 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Prototype: First Drive

31 Photos

The teaser video started with the door cards, which showed the ID.7's ambient lighting that run across the dashboard. The speaker system was revealed, as well, and they're made by Harman Kardon. The gear selector behind the steering wheel (a la VW ID.4) was also shown, along with the massive infotainment screen that houses a lot of information, such as battery charge, seat ventilation/heating, and navigation, among others. The ID.7's smart air vents, which were first shown at this year's CES, also made an appearance in the teaser.

Those were all shown in the first four seconds, which ended with the sunroof controls, the SOS button, and the accelerator and brake pedals with play and pause icons on them. The rest of the video was just wide shots of the cabin, showing the ID wordmark on the backrests of the light-themed seats.

The 2025 VW ID.7 will make its debut on April 17, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT (12:00 PM GMT). At the time of this writing, there are only less than 24 hours left before that happens, but you'll know more about the upcoming ID.7 through our Prototype First Drive story.

Make sure to check back here tomorrow for the full reveal, along with our updated impressions on the all-new electric sedan.