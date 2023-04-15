There's a new online configurator for BMW Individual. The website, which is now hosted on a new URL but not decommissioning the old one, uses a new visualizer for Individual paints that are available for customers to choose from.

The new BMW Individual visualizer, which you can access through the source link below, is so much better than the old version. As opposed to the typical color-changing vehicle over a white background before, the new one features high-resolution images with various backdrops to choose from. There's also an option to get a detailed walkaround video for your build, which shows cool details like the illuminated grille of the new BMW XM.

Gallery: New BMW Individual Online Visualizer

7 Photos

There are several colors to choose from depending on the model, with the internal paint codes and full official names displayed. There are University, Metallic, and Frozen color types to choose from. In the case of the top-spec 7 Series, two-tone finishes are also being offered.

From standard BMWs to M models, almost the entire BMW range has been loaded onto the new configurator. That means even the front-wheel-drive 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe models are available, which were first offered in 2021.

We did mention "almost" because there are some models not integrated into the new BMW Individual configurator. The 5 Series Sedan and 6 Series Gran Turismo aren't loaded, albeit, the 5 Series Touring is there for you to play around with. The new BMW M2 G87 is also missing, though we expect the recently revealed model to be added soon.

Once you're finished configuring your next Bimmer, you have the option to share your dream vehicle to social media channels directly from the page. You may also choose to copy the link or check out the new digital brochure feature that shows your build from various exterior angles and a walkaround video that spans under a minute. Needless to say, you may save the images and videos to your computer.

One thing's missing with the new configurator, though: it doesn't allow you to change the wheels, or at least not yet, which was a feature available with the outgoing visualizer.