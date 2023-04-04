Listen to this article

Mitsubishi initially previewed the reborn Colt a year ago when it announced the subcompact hatchback would go on sale in Europe in 2023. The new teaser image released today comes along with news about the exact date when the wraps will come off – June 8. We get to see a section of the supermini's rear, and to the surprise of no one, it looks awfully familiar. It's because we're essentially dealing with a reskinned Renault Clio.

Speaking of which, the French B-segment hatchback was spotted earlier today undergoing testing for an upcoming mid-cycle facelift. It's unclear whether the 2024 Clio will be unveiled before June 8, although that would make more sense. Either way, the equivalent Mitsubishi Colt will basically be a case of rebadging an existing car – as evidenced by the curved line in the tailgate and the shape of the taillight.

The initial teaser revealed there will be some slight changes to the exterior design, particularly at the front, but nothing to write home about. After all, the new ASX is essentially a Renault Captur with a different badge and some subtle changes here and there. When Mitsubishi announced the Colt would return to Europe, it also showed a "Hybrid EV" badge on one of the doors, revealing the car is set to borrow the electrified setup from the Clio E-Tech Hybrid.

Renault will build the Colt at its Bursa plant in Turkey where the fifth-generation Clio is also assembled. The two models won't have to worry about the Ford Fiesta since the Blue Oval is discontinuing its small hatch. Volkswagen has said it might axe the Polo once Euro 7 emissions regulations will come into effect, which may have repercussions on the mechanically related Skoda Fabia and SEAT Ibiza as well. Audi has already said it will not renew the A1 for a third generation.